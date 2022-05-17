25 Milwaukee shooting victims treated at Froedtert over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Ten victims from the downtown shootings were treated at Froedtert Hospital. In all, 25 shooting victims were treated the hospital over the weekend.

Staff at Froedtert says it is time to put a stop to it.

"I think that there should be a call to action for the city, for our community partners to combat this problem and something we really see as a disease here in the trauma center," Chief of trauma surgery at Froedtert & MCW Dr. Marc De Moya said.

Dr. De Moya says Froedtert often treats victims of shootings, a number that has increased 110% over the past two years.

With the warmer weather has come increased gun violence across the Milwaukee area.

The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday, when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. So far all of the victims in those incidents have survived.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 18 homicides in just over two weeks, the office announced Monday.

The victims' ages range from 14 years old to 52 years old, according to a tweet from the medical examiner.

Three people were shot and killed in separate shootings that same night across the city. Two deadly shootings happened near 22nd and Keefe, while the third happened near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna.

Three people were shot and killed overnight Sunday, including one in which an off-duty Cleveland police officer shot and killed a suspect during an attempted armed robbery suspect, according to police.

