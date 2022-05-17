Milwaukee police to engage in 'enhanced enforcement' of citywide curfew for those under 17

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Tuesday the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will step up enforcement of the city's curfew law already in place.

The announcement came during a press conference with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman following Friday's mass shooting. Since Friday, more than 30 people have been shot.

Young people under the age of 17 must be off the streets and out of public spaces by 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

MPD will engage in "enhanced enforcement" of the city curfew at the mayor's direction not only downtown, but in neighborhoods.

Here is the text of Milwaukee's existing curfew law:

"Loitering of Minors (Curfew Hours). It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of 17 years to congregate, loiter, wander, stroll, stand or play in or upon the public streets, highways, roads, alleys, parks, public buildings, places of amusement and entertainment, places of employment, vacant lots or any public places in the city either on foot or in or upon any conveyance being driven or parked thereon, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. of the following day, official city time, Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday, from September 1 through May 31; and between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from June 1 through August 31."

The streak of violence peaked during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6 on Friday, when 21 people were shot in several shootings near the Deer District. So far, all of the victims in those incidents have survived.

Milwaukee Police on the 3 shootings In the entertainment district Friday::



-11 guns recovered total

-10 of those from the 17-person shooting on Water

-9 were fired

-11 arrests ages 19 to 35

-no stolen guns pic.twitter.com/W57ilrc5fF — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) May 17, 2022

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated 18 homicides in just over two weeks, the office announced Monday.

