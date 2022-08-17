Milwaukee mayor addresses deadly bridge accident: 'My heart breaks for what happened to them'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed for the first time the tragic accident that resulted in an elderly man falling to his death from a raised bridge in the city's downtown on Monday.

The operator of the bridge, who did not work on the bridge where the death happened but viewed the bridge from several cameras, is now on leave as the city looks into the matter. The victim was identified as Richard Dujardin, a retired newspaper reporter from Rhode Island who was in Milwaukee on vacation with his wife.

Authorities say they were crossing the bridge when it began to rise. The victim tried to catch up to his wife but had to grab ahold of the bridge as it rose 90 degrees into the air. After holding on for several minutes the victim fell to his death, the medical examiner says.

The foremost question that remains is if there is anything wrong with how Milwaukee operates their bridges and if so, how the city could make sure it never happens again.

Mayor Johnson admitted he did not have those answers now, just three days after the tragedy. His mind was on the victim and the family he leaves behind.

"First and foremost, when this happened, my mind has been focused on the family. It was just a horrific incident that happened. My condolences go out to the man, his wife, his family back in Rhode Island. My heart breaks for what happened to them. It really really does," Johnson said.

"If there is anything that needs to change in our processes, we will of course evaluate those things and of course look to make changes if those things are required. I think the important thing to do though is remember the life that was lost. Unfortunately this tragic and freak accident," the mayor said.

The victim: Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island

Family Richard Dujardin and his wife Rose-Marie.

The 77-year-old man who died while crossing a drawbridge in Milwaukee has been identified as Richard Dujardin of Providence, Rhode Island.

On Monday, Richard and his wife Rose-Marie were walking across the bridge on their last day of vacation in Milwaukee.

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office stated Rose-Marie made it to the end but Richard was about halfway through when it began to rise.

The lights and bells were going off and the protective arms came down. Authorities said Richard was looking at an iPad while walking and that he was hard of hearing, and it is believed he did not notice the alerts.

Richard hung onto a railing but fell 71 feet.

Richard and Rose-Marie were married for 54 years. The couple had six children together. Some of their kids, now adults, spoke glowingly of their father.

Family Richard Dujardin, right, and his wife.

"He got a kick out of the little things in life. He loved to laugh. He loved a free meal at Denny's. He loved traveling," said daughter Julianne Grew.

"He accomplished a lot, but he never praised himself," said daughter Joelle Dujardin.

"He really loved my mom. The last thing he said to me was that my mom was a hero," Richard's son Jean-Paul recalled.

"I'm a dad too and I try to be like my own father," said his son Philip.

Richard was an award-winning reporter for 47 years at The Providence Journal in Rhode Island, mainly covering religion.

"One of his favorite moments in life was meeting Pope John Paul II in person and giving him cards that my siblings had made for him. He was very proud of that moment," Grew said.

Milwaukee's movable bridges

The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works operates 20 movable bridges to maintain river traffic.

The one at Kilbourn Avenue is controlled by an operator in the Water Street bridge house who uses video to monitor the location.

While still in shock, Richard's family says they are leaning on faith.

"It's his faith that's guided all of us," Philip said.

Richard's family is asking anyone that has footage of what happened on this bridge to come forward to the police.

Milwaukee Police said there is no suspicion of a criminal act at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

