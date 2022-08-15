Elderly man dies in fall from Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after a man died on the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee Monday afternoon.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 77-year-old man was walking across the bridge. When the bridge was raised, the man fell to his tragic death.

Police say the man was from Providence, Rhode Island.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

On the Milwaukee River camera, the video appears to show a man on the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge as it starts to rise. The man then appears to attempt to walk back towards the base of the bridge.

Milwaukee police left the area around 4 p.m.

It takes roughly one minute and 20 seconds for the bridge to move nearly vertical.

The Department of Public Works oversees the bridges. TMJ4 News also asked them what happened and what their procedures are to keep people safe on bridges that go up and down for passing boats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

