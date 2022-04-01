Medical examiner projects another year of record homicides for Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — It has been a deadly year in Milwaukee County so far and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is projecting a bad trend to continue.

MCMEO projects there will be 240 homicides this year in Milwaukee County if current trends continue. Throughout Milwaukee County, there were 220 homicides in 2021, according to the MCMEO.

So far, there have been 60 homicides in Milwaukee County. Fifty-four of those homicides occurred in the city of Milwaukee.

Sixty homicides to date in Milwaukee County - 8 homicides since Sunday. https://t.co/49IySMduQG — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 1, 2022

According to the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) official crime tracker, there was a total of 194 homicides in the city of Milwaukee in 2021. There were 190 homicides in 2020, almost double than 2019, which was 98.

The medical examiner also projects 704 overdose deaths, 82 car crash fatalities, and 168 suicides for 2022 if trends continue.

Projections for the year if current trends continue:



🔹240 homicides

🔹168 suicides

🔹704 overdose deaths

🔹82 motor vehicle fatalities — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) April 1, 2022

Ten years ago in Milwaukee County, there was 108 homicides, 167 overdose deaths, 72 motor vehicle fatalities, and 104 suicides.

Milwaukee ranked in the top 20 cities with increased homicide rates during the pandemic in 2021. Milwaukee ranked No. 18 out of 50 cities.

Mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan discussed a variety of topics during last Sunday's debate, including crime and public safety. TMJ4's own Charles Benson and Shannon Sims served as moderators.

The two candidates have different perspectives on public safety, including balancing limited funds for police officers and strategies, like the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

Johnson said the office is partially federally funded and helps save costs in the end by interrupting violence.

TMJ4 Milwaukee voters have selected Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and former Alderman Bob Donovan to go head-to-head in April to become Milwaukee's next mayor.

Donovan was skeptical of the department and brought up an initiative in Boston that brings police and faith leaders together.

"I am wholeheartedly in support of preventing violence. I am not convinced, however, we need to fund the agencies that can't prove to us how successful they've been," Donovan said.

"Just because you're not able to put down everyone's name you had an interaction with to quantify like that, doesn't mean it's not effective it certainly this," Johnson.

Johnson previously said he will not make any cuts to MPD. He wants more officers out in the city's neighborhoods connecting with community members, and collaboration with a wide range of community organizations. He also plans to make sure every child and teen has access to positive community organizations, and education and job programs.

“We put too much on the shoulders of police officers in this community in the past,” Johnson said. “While police are a crucial piece of public safety, we need to steer away from that and realize that there are other partners to prevent and reduce crime and violence in this city.”

Donovan previously said his priorities would be adding officers to MPD and making sure there are checks and balances among officials within the legal system to better crack down on criminals and repeat offenders.

“Until we're able to give the Milwaukee Police Department the appropriate resources to do its job effectively, and then also hold our district attorneys and our judges accountable for holding our criminals accountable, all the proposals that candidates provide are nothing more than words,” Donovan said.

Donovan has shared his public safety plan here.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 5. Below is what you need to know to vote by absentee ballot, early voting and in-person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots

Thursday, March 31 is the deadline is request an absentee ballot by email, mail, online or fax. If you request a ballot by mail, a photo of an ID can be uploaded.

24-hour unstaffed drop boxes are closed this election to due a court order. Absentee ballots may be returned to any early voting location during voting hours.

Early voting

Early voting has begun and runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration including address changes end on Friday, April 1.

Three sites are open for early voting Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Midtown Center at 5700 W. Capitol Dr.

Zablocki Library at 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Frank Zeidler Municipal Building at 841 N. Broadway - Room 102

There are six other sites where there is early voting, open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bay View Library at 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

East Library at 2320 N. Cramer St.

Good Hope Library at 7717 W. Good Hope Road

Tippecanoe Library at 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library at 5190 N. 35th St.

Washington Park Library at 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

All nine early voting sites will also provide drive-up curbside ballot drop off on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Polls on Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 5. You must bring your photo ID to vote. Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov

Click here to view the City of Milwaukee's election website

