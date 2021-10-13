Report: Milwaukee ranks in top 20 cities with highest increase in homicides during pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is ranked in the top 20 cities with increased homicide rates during the pandemic, according to a study by WalletHub.
Milwaukee ranked No. 18 out of 50 cities. Here's the top five cities:
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Memphis, Tenn.
- Chicago, Ill.
- New Orleans, La.
- Baltimore, Md.
Overall, the homicide rate increased an average of 34% nationwide. To determine these findings, WalletHub compared cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2021 and homicides in Q3 2021 versus 2020 and 2019.
Source: WalletHub
According to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission there have been 142 homicides in 2021, compared to 139 in 2020 during this same time period, a 2.2% increase.