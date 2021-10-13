Report: Milwaukee ranks in top 20 cities with highest increase in homicides during pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is ranked in the top 20 cities with increased homicide rates during the pandemic, according to a study by WalletHub.

Milwaukee ranked No. 18 out of 50 cities. Here's the top five cities:



Atlanta, Ga. Memphis, Tenn. Chicago, Ill. New Orleans, La. Baltimore, Md.

Overall, the homicide rate increased an average of 34% nationwide. To determine these findings, WalletHub compared cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2021 and homicides in Q3 2021 versus 2020 and 2019.



According to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission there have been 142 homicides in 2021, compared to 139 in 2020 during this same time period, a 2.2% increase.

