Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner investigates record-number of homicides this year

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says it has investigated more homicides this year than any other.

The MCMEO posted to social media on Tuesday that they have investigated 220 homicides this year, the highest on record.

This comes after the City of Milwaukee broke its record for the most homicides this year. Earlier this month the city's police department recorded its 193rd homicide, more than the 189 homicides recorded the previous year.

To date, MCMEO has investigated 220 homicides in Milwaukee County - the highest on record. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) December 28, 2021

