Milwaukee marks record number of annual homicides after overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — According to police, there were six shootings in just four hours, a trend of overnight violence in the city that continues to get worse.

One man died in a hospital, police say. And another man, in his 20s, was shot and died and near Evans and Hampton.

His death, around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, was the 191st homicide of the year.

There were also four non-fatal shootings overnight.

"We had a very violent weekend in Milwaukee," said Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. "This is the time of year that folks should be thinking about wrapping Christmas presents, or watching the Packers play. Instead, now folks are going to have to live with their family members killed or shot."

Johnson -- who's set to become acting mayor -- is dealing with the harsh reality of the crisis.

"We've had generational poverty and generational poverty will yield to generational violence," he said. "You've got too many, especially young men of color, who think that once they reach a certain age, they're supposed to be expired."

Johnson says the city needs to improve violence prevention, education and gun control.

He also says Milwaukee needs to the get to the root of the problem and stabilize struggling families.

Other leaders agree.

"I think the root is, let's talk about unemployment, let's talk about poverty, let's talk about housing insecurities, let's talk about families that are split up," said Sequanna Taylor, 2nd District Supervisor for Milwaukee County.

The violence is so common in this city that many shootings go unsolved. In regards to the weekend violence, it's still unclear where in the city the man who died in the hospital was even shot.

