Here's how to vote in the Spring Election on Tuesday, April 5

MILWAUKEE — The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 5 and residents across Southeast Wisconsin are getting ready to vote.

Below is what you need to know to vote by absentee ballot, early voting and in-person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots

Thursday, March 31 is the deadline is request an absentee ballot by email, mail, online or fax. If you request a ballot by mail, a photo of an ID can be uploaded.

24-hour unstaffed drop boxes are closed this election to due a court order. Absentee ballots may be returned to any early voting location during voting hours.

Early voting

Early voting has begun and runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration including address changes end on Friday, April 1.

Three sites are open for early voting Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Midtown Center at 5700 W. Capitol Dr.

Zablocki Library at 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Frank Zeidler Municipal Building at 841 N. Broadway - Room 102

There are six other sites where there is early voting, open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bay View Library at 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

East Library at 2320 N. Cramer St.

Good Hope Library at 7717 W. Good Hope Road

Tippecanoe Library at 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library at 5190 N. 35th St.

Washington Park Library at 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

All nine early voting sites will also provide drive-up curbside ballot drop off on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Polls on Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 5. You must bring your photo ID to vote. Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov

Click here to view the City of Milwaukee's election website.

