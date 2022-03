Mayoral candidates Cavalier Johnson and Bob Donovan discussed a variety of topics during Sunday's debate.

Among the topics discussed included crime, public safety, economic opportunities, job creation, housing and much more during the one-hour debate hosted on Marquette's campus.

TMJ4's own Charles Benson and Shannon Sims served as moderators. Hear from both candidates prior to the April 5 election.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip