Medical examiner identifies second victim in Sunday Milwaukee double shooting

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim in a fatal shooting as 21-year-old Tommie Triggs.

The family told TMJ4 that Tommie was laid-back. He enjoyed fishing, served in the U.S. Army and played football at Horlick High School.

Tommie and 56-year-old Develle Gholson were killed near 19th and Congress Sunday night.

Gholson was a father to six children.

Both families are looking for answers and say they do not know the other victim.

Milwaukee Police say what led to the shooting remains under investigation.

They are continuing to search for the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

