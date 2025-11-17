Victim's family pleads to community after double fatal shooting claims life of beloved Milwaukee father

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old Milwaukee man described by his family as "the glue that held them together" was one of two people shot and killed Sunday night near 19th and Congress.

Develle "Big Dee" Gholson was celebrating a cousin's birthday when he was fatally shot. Milwaukee Police also found a 21-year-old man dead at the scene. The second victim has not been identified.

Gholson Family Develle "Big Dee" Gholson

"To everybody, he was that person that they waited on," one of Gholson's daughters said through tears.

Gholson's six children remember their father as tough, funny and protective. His daughter Brandy described him as "everything" to their family - "the lover, the mean guy, the fixer."

TMJ4 Gholson's six children remember their fathe

"Some of everybody from everywhere knows him... waiting on him for the party... he a lot of people's person," Brandy Gholson said.

His daughter Ilishia spoke about the impact his death will have on the family's youngest members.

"He got a lot of grandkids. Some of them not even old enough to where they might not even remember him," Ilishia Gholson said.

Lisa Higgins, Gholson's partner of 40 years, said he had only been gone for an hour when he was killed.

"He was just over there for the game playing cards and watching the game," Higgins said. "He was supposed to be coming right back."

TMJ4 A 56-year-old Milwaukee man described by his family as "the glue that held them together" was one of two people shot and killed Sunday night near 19th and Congress.

The family says Gholson loved to fish and was known throughout the community. Now they're trying to stay strong without the man who held them together.

"Everybody had to hold on... that's how we always is... that's how it's always going to be, one band, one sound," Brandy Gholson said.

Gholson Family Develle "Big Dee" Gholson and his daughters

Higgins said the reality of what happened still hasn't sunk in.

"I'm just going to miss him. It hasn't sunk in what happened," she said.

With few answers from investigators, the family is pleading for the community's help.

"If you know something, say something," Ilishia Gholson said. "He was a good person."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

