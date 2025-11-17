MFD: Two dead after shooting near 19th and Congress in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting near 19th and Congress in the city's Rufus King neighborhood.
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells TMJ4 News they were dispatched to the scene at 7:34 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting.
According to the on-duty Battalion Chief, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee Police for additional information, including the victim's ages and whether any suspects have been arrested.
This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this story on-air and online as new information becomes available.
