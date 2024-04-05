Man who owns home connected to severed leg investigation being held in Milwaukee County Jail

The man who owns a house at 39th and Oklahoma connected to the homicide investigation around a human leg found in Cudahy is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail, TMJ4 News has learned.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins confirmed through booking records that the man, who lives in the upper unit of the home, is being held in the jail.

TMJ4 is not naming the man at this time as he has not been criminally charged.

Earlier Friday afternoon, law enforcement moved TMJ4 news crews further away from the crime scene. Law enforcement continues to process a scene that's inside the home. Neighbors say law enforcement raided the home Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday night, the sheriff's office confirmed a person of interest in the severed leg case is in custody.

Cudahy police say they were notified of a human leg near the water, just east of the Warnimont Golf Course, on Tuesday evening, around 5:30 p.m. That's when the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was called in to help with the investigation and say someone visiting the park found the leg.

Two days later, on Thursday, TMJ4 News learned of a large law enforcement scene at 39th and Oklahoma. At one point, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice on the scene had their guns aimed at the home.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday night, we found out the severed leg investigation was indeed connected to the home at 39th and Oklahoma.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office remains the lead agency on the investigation but TMJ4 News has confirmed the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting MCSO.

