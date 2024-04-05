Person of interest in custody after leg was found at Warnimont Park, according to sheriff's office

A person of interest is in custody in the investigation of a human leg that was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, on Tuesday, April 2.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its presence near W. Oklahoma Ave & S 39th St. on Thursday, April 4, was related to the death investigation.

The MCSO believes the location is related to the discovery of the severed leg.

Cudahy Police said they were notified of a leg near the water, just east of the Warnimont Golf Course, on Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m.

The MCSO was called in to help with the investigation and now said someone visiting the park found the leg.

The agency is investigating this matter as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.

