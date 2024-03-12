Local business donates food, mobile roaster to food truck owner following devastating crash

MILWAUKEE — Most people in his shoes would find it hard to smile, but most people are not like Andre Richards.

Just two weeks ago the food truck business he built with his own two hands was crushed and put out of business by a car crash along Capitol Drive.

RELATED STORIES:



People were so moved after we shared his story within hours of airing a GoFundMe was made on his behalf and thousands of donations began pouring in.

But that wasn't where the giving stopped.

Two days after the crash, TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar received an email that said, in part, "I saw the story you did on Andre Richards and what happened to him and his food truck. We're here to help."

Brian Schumacher with Kewaskum Foods told Mackar in that email he could instantly relate.

“I saw the story on the news and immediately put myself in Andre’s shoes,” Schumacher said.

Mackar helped connect the two businessmen and was there when they met for the first time over a cup of coffee.

Schumacher handed Richards a letter offering to donate 1,000 pounds of seasoned patties, charcoal, buns and lend out a mobile roaster so he can keep working until he gets a new truck.

“To have everything you’ve worked for up to this point in time just taken away from you in a moment’s notice—my heart went out for him immediately and I knew I needed to help,” Schumacher recalled.

The gesture meant more to Richards than just a helping hand.

“I was just grateful that someone took the time out of their day to reach out to me and let me know that they believe in my dream,” he told Mackar.

A dream that was shattered a few weeks ago is now being rebuilt with kindness.

Richards is taking a week off to continue physical therapy for the injuries he sustained in the crash but, with the help of Schumacher’s donation, hopes to be back cooking for the community soon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip