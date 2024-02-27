How to help rebuild the Gumbo Valley food truck after devastating crash

You can support Andre Richards and Gumbo Valley with a GoFundMe campaign here.

The business a Milwaukee man worked so hard to build is now destroyed.

A driver crashed her car into a food truck Monday night, and then police arrested her on suspicion of OWI.

The bright orange Gumbo Valley food truck, a familiar sight near Capitol and Holton, is gone — but it's far from forgotten.

Andre Richards says it took him 14 months to build the truck, which was taken from him in seconds.

Tony Munywanyi, who happened to be driving by moments after the crash, says his heart dropped when he realized what he was looking at. "The truck was in horrible condition," he recalled. "Immediately I busted a U-turn because I wanted to check it out."

Tony recognized the truck because he had seen it often. Immy's African Cusine is a restaurant run by Tony's family — and it's just 2 miles away from the spot where Andre would park.

Immy's got its start in a food truck, and although Tony has never met Andre, he knew he had to help. "Immediately I went to my car and put up a Go Fund Me website," he said.

Now, notifications about new donations are popping up on Tony's phone and each one makes him more confident that the community can help Andre get back on the road. "There are still good people out there and people that are willing to help him out in his time of need," said Tony with a smile.

