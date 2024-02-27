Car crashes into food truck with owner inside

MILWAUKEE — Andre Richards worked hard to create his food truck business, Gumbo Valley. His truck is parked seven days a week near Holton and Capitol, where he’s become a staple for the area the past three years.

“It took me about 14 months to build [the truck] everyday, every night,” Richards told TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar.

Andre was working on Monday when a driver suddenly slammed into his truck with him still inside.

“I built it from the ground up,” he told Mackar in tears. “Now it’s destroyed.”

He says he was in the back of his truck making gumbo when he felt a big boom.

“I tried to make it to my feet tried to crawl out, I had to end up eventually coming through the front because I couldn’t get through the back,” Richards recalled.

The car's impact, left the truck Andre built himself crumpled and nearly unrecognizable.

“I changed my life to do this,” cried Richards. “I left the streets alone. I changed my life to do this.”

We witnessed officers give the driver that hit him a field sobriety test before taking them into custody.

Andre suffered minor injuries from the crash, but says he's grateful the outcome wasn't worse.

“I’m hurt. I’m hurt physically, mentally, emotionally, I’m hurt. But I’m still alive, God is good.” Said Richards. “It’s a minor setback for a major comeback.”

Thankfully, no major injuries happened as a result of this.

We spoke to Andre tonight. Dozens of people stopped by to tell him how much they love his food.

He tells Mackar it’s a testament to what can be accomplished through commitment and hard work. Two things he's prepared to keep doing to get his business back on its feet again.



