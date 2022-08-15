Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois

In a statement shared with TMJ4, Six Flags in Gurnee said that the three people were hurt in the parking lot when "shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot."
A large police presence was reported at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois Sunday night, according to NBCChicago.com. This video is courtesy of Willie Gillespie.
police
Posted at 8:59 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 22:50:17-04

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America Sunday night, according to a statement from the park.

In the statement shared with TMJ4 News, Six Flags said that the three people were hurt when "shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot." The driver then immediately drove away, the statement says.

Both park security staff and on-site Gurnee Police officers responded, the park says. Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The third victim declined treatment.

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating," the statement from the park says.

Gurnee, Illinois is located approximately 20 miles south of Kenosha. Six Flags Great America first opened in 1976 and features 15 roller coasters across 304 acres.
Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards