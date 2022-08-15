Three hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were hurt in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America Sunday night, according to a statement from the park.

In the statement shared with TMJ4 News, Six Flags said that the three people were hurt when "shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot." The driver then immediately drove away, the statement says.

Both park security staff and on-site Gurnee Police officers responded, the park says. Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The third victim declined treatment.

A lot of squad cars out at Great America tonight. Police investigating a shooting in the parking lot. Six Flags confirms three people injured. Two taken to hospital for evaluation, a third declined treatment, says Six Flags. pic.twitter.com/IrXTsQqlcU — Bruce Harrison (@HarrisonMKE) August 15, 2022

"The park closed early with guests and team members departing under direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating," the statement from the park says.

Gurnee, Illinois is located approximately 20 miles south of Kenosha. Six Flags Great America first opened in 1976 and features 15 roller coasters across 304 acres.

