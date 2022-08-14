16-year-old killed in Racine, 15-year-old arrested

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed Friday evening.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near Case and De Koven. When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old Quentin Smith in a driveway with a gunshot wound.

Smith was taken to a hospital and airlifted to Milwaukee. He then succumbed to his injuries.

Racine police said on Saturday, that officials developed a suspect in the case. A 15-year-old boy was arrested for first-degree intentional homicide.

Officials said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

