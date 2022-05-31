Kiel schools receive fifth bomb threat, city buildings also targeted

KIEL (NBC 26) — Kiel Police is investigating a fifth bomb threat targeting the city's schools. Police said this new threat also targeted city buildings.

The Kiel Area School District received four different bomb threats last week. Police said some of the threats referenced an ongoing Title IX investigation involving three middle school students. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys said their students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.

In this new bomb threat received Tuesday morning, police said the threat not only targeted Kiel schools, but also the Kiel public library and city hall. The buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Police didn't find any devices and the buildings were cleared.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DCI) and the FBI are helping local police investigate the source of the threats.

