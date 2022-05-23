Kiel police investigate 'vulgar, hateful' threats against school staff after pronoun investigation

KIEL (NBC 26) — Kiel Police said local school staff have received "vulgar, hateful and disturbing" threats following a Title IX investigation into three students.

As previously reported, the families of three eighth grade boys at Kiel Middle School are demanding that the school district drop a Title IX investigation against their children. The parents claim the students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who prefers they/them pronouns.

Police aren't involved in the Title IX investigation, but Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said Monday that police are investigating threats against the Kiel Area School District staff.

While Chief Funkhouser said police haven't received any credible threats against students, police are increasing patrols around Kiel schools.

The police chief also recommended that the Kiel School Board postpone their meeting that was scheduled for Monday. Chief Funkhouser hopes the postponement will provide time to "cool off" and allow for "meaningful" dialogue on the issue.

The school district announced Monday's school board meeting has been moved to May 25 at 4 p.m. and will be virtual-only.

Students in the Kiel Area School District were also evacuated Monday due to a reported bomb threat, according to a school letter sent to families.

School buses and parents picked up their children at city hall. Law enforcement and first responders were present at the Kiel Area School District on Monday.

