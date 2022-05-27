Fourth bomb threat investigated at Kiel Middle School

KIEL (NBC 26) — Police have cleared the Kiel Middle School building for a fourth time after receiving another bomb threat Friday.

Kiel Police said the fourth bomb threat was not only sent to the school district, but to a school staff member, as well as others not affiliated with the district.

The Kiel Middle School and district officer buildings were already vacant Friday due to virtual learning. The school district opted to go virtual earlier this week after receiving previous threats. School officials said the district will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the school year.

School leaders are working to ensure that other activities, such as school sports, will be held off-site. Other activities, such as end-of-the-year concerts, have been canceled. School officials are still discussing whether to hold graduation.

Police said the bomb threat referenced an ongoing Title IX investigation involving three middle school students. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys said their students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.

The bomb threats are under investigation.