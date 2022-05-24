Police investigate second bomb threat at Kiel Middle School, connected to pronoun investigation

KIEL (NBC 26) — A second bomb threat that Kiel Middle School received earlier Tuesday morning is under investigation, Kiel Police said. This follows previous threats the Kiel school district received Monday, which prompted schools to be evacuated.

Police said school had already been canceled for the entire district on Tuesday, so Kiel Middle School was vacant and locked at the time of the threat. Still, police searched the building and found no devices. The building was cleared.

Police said this latest threat referenced the ongoing Title IX investigation against three Kiel Middle School students. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys claim the students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.

News of the investigation has received widespread attention. Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted an opinion from the Wall Street Journal about the subject Tuesday morning.

Can't believe this is happening in Kiel. Parents, the only real solution is to be vigilant and take back control of our school boards. https://t.co/R1ev1xCUl6 — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) May 24, 2022

Police are working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate the source of the bomb threats.