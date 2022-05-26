Kiel cancels Memorial Day parade, third bomb threat reported against Kiel Middle School

KIEL (NBC 26) — The city of Kiel is canceling its Memorial Day Parade, the city announced Thursday, citing "ongoing security concerns in and around the City of Kiel."

Additionally, a third bomb threat was reported against Kiel Middle School, Kiel Police said Thursday.

Once again, police said this latest threat referenced the ongoing Title IX investigation against three Kiel Middle School students. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys said their students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.

Students were not in the school building today. The Kiel Area School District previously decided to hold virtual classes on Thursday and Friday this week, after the school district received previous threats.

Still, police searched Kiel Middle School on Thursday morning and didn't find any devices. The bomb threats are under investigation.