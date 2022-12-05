Kidnapping, burglary charges filed against dating app suspect in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — New charges have been filed against Timothy Olson, the man accused of using dating apps to meet women, drug them and steal their money.

On Sunday, Olson was charged with five separate counts in Milwaukee County, including kidnapping, theft and burglary.

The so-called “dating app predator” became a person of interest in South Milwaukee after the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance who collapsed just minutes after being seen with him at a bar.

MORE COVERAGE:



Franklin police said last week, Olson forced a 79-year-old woman into her car and stole her credit cards and cash.

A $100,000 cash bail was assigned for the 52-year-old on Sunday.

The court also announced he is to have no contact with alleged victims, no contact with establishments that serve alcohol and no access to dating websites.

Olson is wanted by several police departments for similar crimes against women, like Racine where he has a warrant for 5 additional counts of Felony Identify Theft for financial gain.

His preliminary court date in Milwaukee County is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip