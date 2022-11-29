Dating app suspect caught: Server calls 911 on Timothy Olson a week prior to his arrest

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Timothy Olson, the so-called “Dating App Predator," wanted by police as a person of interest in a 55-year-old woman’s death, was arrested by Franklin police on Tuesday.

Police said in a news conference on Tuesday that after a brief struggle he had to be tased and the 51-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

Olson was spotted at a Franklin business on Monday, which led to his arrest. That is not the only strange pattern police have found in Franklin. They have connected Olson as a suspect in several break-ins.

TMJ4 News also learned Olson was spotted at another Franklin restaurant just weeks before taking off without paying a bill.

Workers tell us they saw the suspect, now identified as Olson, acting strange about 10 days ago at the Milwaukee Burger Company. They say he stayed past close time and did not pay his bill, which led to them calling 911.

Server Kaitlyn Jones says she saw the suspect come in with sunglasses on and a winter coat hood up.

“The entire time," Jones said. "And unscrewed our light bulb and complained about it being too bright in the restaurant.”

That was at Milwaukee Burger Company on Nov. 19. Despite him wearing sunglasses at 9:30 p.m., she tells us she could feel a creepy stare.

“Like somebody death staring you," Jones said. "You can tell that feeling of somebody looking at you especially when their face is completely blank and expressionless.”

The restaurant's general manager tells us unfortunately their surveillance video was not working at the time.

Just down the road on 27th Street in Franklin, Olson was spotted Monday at The Grill Shack. A worker tells us he and his son were on shift when Olson came in and asked to borrow a phone. His son handed the phone over. He was inside for about a half-hour before he left. Franklin police came a short time later and were able to take the information from the cell phone and surveillance video to track him down. Then he was arrested Tuesday morning.

Racine police have told us he has a reputation for meeting women on dating apps and stealing their money.

He is also named as a person of interest in the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina. Within minutes of them ordering drinks at a South Milwaukee bar earlier this month, witnesses told police she was standing there frozen. Workers say the man with her is believed to be Olson and he said "she just needed her inhaler" and he left. She later died at the hospital.

Mikulance’s family sent TMJ4 News a statement this past week asking for the community to, "…be vigilant and keep our family in your prayers…She was a mother of four sons, 8 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild."

We also learned in the news conference on Tuesday, Olson faces charges of kidnapping and identity theft. Police say he met a 79-year-old woman in Franklin last week, forced her into a car at gunpoint, and took her to at least one ATM. Police say she got away and is said to be doing okay.

Olson is being held by the Franklin Police Department and is being questioned by multiple jurisdictions.

A slew of charges against Olson is expected to be announced by the Milwaukee County District Attorney in the coming days.

