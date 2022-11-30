Dating app suspect Timothy Olson denies allegations he preyed on women

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Timothy Olson has yet to face a judge after he was arrested on allegations he preyed on women through dating apps.

While charges are pending in Milwaukee County, Olson relayed a message through family denying the allegations against him.

When Juliana De la Rosa saw Olson's booking photo from the Milwaukee County Jail, she recognized him as her new neighbor who moved in a few months ago.

"He lived with his mom and he was her caretaker and that was all that I got from him. He seemed friendly, but I didn't suspect much more than that," De la Rosa said.

She was surprised to learn that neighbor was wanted by multiple police departments, accused of using dating apps to meet women, then drugging them and taking their money.

While TMJ4 News typically does not use mug shots in our news coverage, we are showing Olson's as police believe there could be more victims. Read our mug shot policy here.

In South Milwaukee, Olson is a person of interest in the death investigation of Kim Mikulance, otherwise known by family and friends as Raina or Rain.

Olson was spotted in recent days at several establishments in Franklin including the Milwaukee Burger Company where an employee called 9-1-1 when Olson ran out after not paying his tab.

On Tuesday, a Franklin police officer saw Olson near 35th and Rawson. They said Olson ran from them, but he was caught after a brief struggle.

Franklin Police said last week, Olson forced a 79-year-old woman into her car and stole her credit cards and cash.

Olson is expected to make his first court appearance in Milwaukee County.

