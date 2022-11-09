Kenoshan of the Week: Third grade teacher awarded hometown hero award

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Misty Gorman, a third-grade teacher at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum West.

Gorman has always been a hero to her students but has now been recognized as one in the community too.

She recently got a surprise visit in her classroom with news that she is the annual recipient of the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero Award. The award honors those with outstanding volunteer service.

Gorman received a certificate, a basket of children's books, and a $100 voucher to be given o the charity of her choice.

According to Kenosha.com, Gorman has been a foster parent for 10 years, a local children's theater support, and is involved in numerous outreach programs. She also works with a Wisconsin initaitive to stop human trafficking and is a member of Congregations United to Serve Humanity.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

