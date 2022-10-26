Watch Now
Kenoshan of the Week: 'These Are Books' host Dave Moresi

'These Are Books' host named Wisconsin Community Media's Producer of the Month
KENOSHA, Wis. — On Wednesdays we talk with people doing good things in the Kenosha community. They're named the Kenoshan of the Week by our partners at Kenosha.com. This week's Kenoshan of the Week is Dave Moresi.

As Kenosha.com reports, Moresi leads a show called "These Are Books," shot at the studio called The Hub.

“When we moved to Kenosha, my wife, Carole, saw a PSA about KCM,” Moresi said. “It said, ‘Don’t just watch TV, create it.’ We decided it would be fun to take the classes; and then we began helping people with their shows, and finally we started doing our own show.”

Moresi was honored as the Wisconsin Community Media Producer of the Month.

