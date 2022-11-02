Kenoshan of the Week: Retired Kenosha Unified band director turns to photography

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Ken Wiele. Wiele is the retired Kenosha Unified band director and he found a new creative outlet through photography.

The former KUSD Teacher of the Year was inspired by his father's love of photography and his mother's passion for writing.

Ken Wiele "Eye-to-Eye"

According to Kenosha.com, Wiele recently released his 2023 calendar, “Northwoods Memories," and announced preorders for his first book “Musings."

The 61-year-old learned how to use a camera and now share his images on KenWielePhotography.com.

Wiele's photo "Eye-to-Eye" of a blue jay and bald eagle went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares online.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

