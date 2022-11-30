Kenoshan of the Week: Chiropractor raises over $50K with pumpkin patch

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Khris Peterson, a local chiropractor who raised over $50,000 with his family since the inception of Peterson's Pumpkin Patch.

The front-yard Halloween display, known as Peterson's Pumpkin Patch, celebrated its 18th year in October in Kenosha's Golden Meadows neighborhood, Kenosha.com reports.

Over 5,000 visitors helped to contribute over $7,000 to two local nonprofit organizations. Kenosha.com reports Peterson recently presented a check to the Kenosha County Food Bank for $4,861.50. It will help feed 640 local families over the holidays.

“We’re blessed and so lucky to have so many people support what we do,” Peterson, owner of LP Chiropractic, told Kenosha.com. “It’s just people giving from their hearts. We’re going to keep doing it until our bodies just don’t have it in us anymore.”

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

