Kenoshan of the Week: 15-year-old serves as CEO of downtown boutique

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Jasiya Gaines. Not only is she 15 years old, but she is the CEO of a Kenosha business.

Bellissima's Boutique, owned by Krista Maurer, has been in business since February 2018. The store, located at 561 Sixth Ave., specializes in trendy and luxury items at an affordable cost. It sells bath bombs, soaps, lotions, jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, and more.

Maurer chose her granddaughter as CEO of the family-owned business.

“Since she was nine, Jasiya encouraged me to open a store,” Maurer told Kenosha.com. “Jasiya has always been intelligent and exceptionally talented in fashion, so the story is that she had to have a part in it, since I knew nothing about the fashion world.

Gaines, a sophomore at Tremper High School, works four to five hours a day, four days a week, running the store.

“This is definitely a partnership," Gaines told Kenosha.com. "(Maurer) is my partner in business. We do this together. This business is important to us, and we give it 100 percent. We love this business so much. We grow and learn together. Going back to when we started, we’ve come so far. It has been amazing. I get so much, and so does she, from this business.”

Gaines has a 3.9 grade-point average and takes Advanced Placement classes. She also takes part in neighborhood clean-ups, helped coordinate a Back-to-School Supply Drive for Uptown students, and provides training for the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha's Youth Employment Program.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

