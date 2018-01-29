ROCK COUNTY, Wis. -- A jury has been chosen in the trial of 33-year old Joseph Jakubowski.

Jakubowski is accused of stealing more than a dozen guns from a Janesville firearm store last spring.

Following the alleged burglary, Jakubowski led authorities on a 10-day manhunt that ended when he was found camping on private land in Vernon County.

Investigators said Jakubowski also sent a 161-page manifesto detailing anti-government sentiments to the White House.

This week's trial at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville is expected to last through Wednesday.

On Monday morning, a jury was selected consisting of 10 women, 4 men. It's a 12 person jury with two alternates.

Opening arguments from the prosecution and defense could come Monday afternoon.

Jakubowski is facing three felony charges in connection with the gun store burglary, and could be sentenced to more than 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Late last year, he was found guilty in a federal trial of stealing firearms and silencers from a federally-licensed dealer and being a felon in possession of firearms and silencers. A federal judge sentenced him to 14 years in prison.