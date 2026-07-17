Teen died from drowning and propeller injuries on Okauchee Lake, medical examiner report shows

New documents reveal details about the death of a teenager last month on Okauchee Lake.

READ ALSO | GoFundMe established for 18-year-old who drowned in Okauchee Lake

Documents obtained through an open records request show 18-year-old Aiden Radosevich died from drowning with blunt and sharp force propeller injuries.

A report from the Waukesha County Medical Examiner says Radosevich fell from a wake surf boat and that his death on June 20 was an accident.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, rescue boats were deployed within minutes of arriving on scene. The search quickly expanded into a multi-agency response involving dive teams, sonar equipment, drones, and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

His body was located the following morning.

The Lac La Belle Police and the District Attorney's Office say the investigation into Radosevich's death is open and ongoing.

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