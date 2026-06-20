First responders dispatched to Okauchee Lake following report of person gone overboard

LAC LA BELLE — First responders were dispatched to Okauchee Lake on Friday night after receiving a report of a person having gone overboard on a boat.

The response included multiple public safety boats, rescue divers, specialized sonar equipment, and drones.

The Village of Lac La Belle Police Department is investigating the incident.

TMJ4 is working on getting more details.

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