GoFundMe established for 18-year-old who drowned in Okauchee Lake

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for the family of Aiden Radosevich, the 18-year-old who drowned in a boating incident in Okauchee Lake last week.

"Aiden had just graduated from Pewaukee High School and was working toward his real estate license, full of hope and ambition for the future," the description on GoFundMe says. "The Radosevich family—Lauren, Shane, their daughter Abby (18), and son AJ (19)—are now facing unimaginable heartbreak as they grieve the loss of their vivacious young son and brother."

Family of Aiden Radosevich

The funds raised will "go directly toward covering funeral expenses and creating some type of memorial to honor Aiden’s life," according to the organizers, described as childhood friends of Aiden's mother.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had already raised more than $40,000. You can learn more and contribute here.

Previous coverage: 18-year-old's body recovered from Okauchee Lake:

Pewaukee 18-year-old’s body recovered from Okauchee Lake after overnight search

Police said officers and the Western Lakes Fire District were dispatched to the lake at 10:41 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a boater who had fallen overboard and gone missing.

According to Western Lakes Fire District, rescue boats were deployed within minutes of arriving on scene. The search quickly expanded into a multi-agency response involving dive teams, sonar equipment, drones, and a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Family of Aiden Radosevich

Radosevich's body was recovered Saturday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens located the 18-year-old in approximately 90 feet of water, according to police.

Authorities have not released additional information about what led the man to fall overboard Friday night.

Family of Aiden Radosevich

The incident remains under investigation.

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