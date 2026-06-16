DOUSMAN, Wis. — The Village of Dousman confirms the homeowner whose house caught fire over the weekend was illegally operating both a business and a kennel out of her home when 21 animals were killed in the blaze.

READ ALSO | Families say pets died in Dousman house fire while in-home pet care business owner was away

Law enforcement says homeowner Kortney LaTour had 32 dogs and cats inside her home at the time of the fire. Of those, 10 dogs and 11 cats died.

A village spokesperson says Dousman does not allow kennels. Village ordinance does allow residents to obtain a "hobby kennel permit," but that must be approved by the Village Board and only permits up to five dogs.

Watch: Dousman homeowner ran illegal kennel before fire killed 21 animals, village says

Dousman homeowner ran illegal kennel before fire killed 21 animals, village says

LaTour also should not have been operating any kind of business out of her home without Village Board approval, the spokesperson said. That approval was never obtained.

The Village of Summit's police chief, who is leading the investigation, said investigators are looking into every possible angle of the fire and the business operation inside the home.

Multiple attempts to reach LaTour for comment on why she was operating both a business and a kennel out of her home were unsuccessful.

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