Multiple dogs, cats died in structure fire in Village of Dousman

VILLAGE OF DOUSMAN — Crews from the Western Lakes Fire District, along with several mutual aid, are at the scene of a working structure fire on Saturday in the Village of Dousman.

Crews responded to a single family home with smoke showing after a neighbor reported it.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and visible flames.

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Multiple dogs and cats were located within the residence. Rescue personnel began CPR and oxygen to the animals, with some resuscitated, however, several pets did not make it.

The structure fire is currently being investigated by the Western Lakes Fire District, the Village of Summit Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall's Office.

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