MILWAUKEE — Three teens are charged with felony murder in the death of 35-year-old David Krause, who was killed in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood on April 14. A waiver hearing is now underway to determine if one of those teens will be tried as an adult.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Three juveniles now face felony murder charges in the April 14 death of David Krause in Walker's Point

The teen's name has not been released because he is still being treated as a minor.

In the courtroom is the victim's father, Kevin Krause, along with multiple family members of the teen, including siblings and a grandmother.

WATCH: Teen's waiver hearing underway in Walker's Point murder case

Three teens charged in Walker's Point murder; waiver hearing underway to try one as adult

The district attorney noted at the start of the hearing that the teen has a prior criminal history that includes possession of a dangerous weapon, stealing cars, and battery.

The day began with testimony from a psychologist who evaluated the teen. She said he tested as a highly dangerous person. Testimony from the teen's human services worker followed.

Kevin Krause asked me specifically to be here to shed light on what his family is going through as they show up to multiple hearings for all three of the teens involved.

"We've been here over a dozen times trying to fight for David and honestly it's it's unspeakable having to do it three times no one can understand," Krause said.

Last week, a different teen in this case was not waived into adult court. Krause said he felt that was an injustice to his family and hopes this hearing for the second teen has a different result.

"Your worst nightmare. You would never want to see inside what we've had to experience since April 14," Krause said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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