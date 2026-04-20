One person in custody in connection with last week's fatal shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A person of interest is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last week, Tuesday evening on the 100 block of E Greenfield Avenue, the Milwaukee Police Department told TMJ4 News on Monday.
A 35-year-old victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Milwaukee Police are still seeking suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App.
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