One person in custody in connection with last week's fatal shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A person of interest is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last week, Tuesday evening on the 100 block of E Greenfield Avenue, the Milwaukee Police Department told TMJ4 News on Monday.

A 35-year-old victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The Milwaukee Police are still seeking suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App.

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