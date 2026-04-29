Three juveniles are now facing charges in the April 14 death of David Krause in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, following a Tuesday court hearing where a 15-year-old was charged with felony murder.

The 15-year-old is charged with felony murder and armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with use of force, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as a party to a crime. He is not being identified because he is not charged as an adult.

Gilbert Urfer of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said the teen has a significant history of property crimes and car theft, and argued he should remain in custody.

“The fact is, [he] was part of a group that targeted an individual, chased him down, attempted to rob him, and ended up taking his life in an extraordinarily violent and unprovoked and utterly unnecessary way,” Urfer said.

David Krause’s parents attended the hearing via Zoom, asking the court to keep the 15-year-old detained.

Watch: Three juveniles now face felony murder charges in the April 14 death of David Krause in Walker's Point

Three juveniles now face felony murder charges in the April 14 death of David Krause in Walker's Point

“It was a monstrous act and a senseless crime, and we appreciate everyone understanding that he should not be let out—he could hurt other people that are innocent in the community,” Diane Krause said.

Judicial Court Commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes ordered the teen to remain in secure detention.

“I thank the victims' families for being here again. I know it's been quite the week in our system for you,” Rhodes said.

The hearing comes one day after a 14-year-old suspect was re-arrested after being mistakenly released. Milwaukee County’s Department of Health and Human Services said the incident is under investigation.

Also on Monday, another juvenile was charged with felony murder. That teen is alleged to have been the gunman and to have set the car on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

All three suspects are now in secure detention. The 15-year-old has a status hearing scheduled for May 6.

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