For a second day in a row, dozens of community members and supporters gathered at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee to hear from Salah Sarsour and his legal team after he was released from an ICE detention facility in Indiana.

"I thank the judge for his fairness and the way he chose to be a just judge, and honesty, he give me hope for the system," Sarsour said.

A federal judge ordered the release of Sarsour, who had been in ICE custody since March. His legal team says he was not given proper medical attention in the facility and lost 35 pounds in about 80 days.

The judge's ruling says Sarsour is a lawful resident who has lived in the country for more than three decades. The court order says Sarsour raised a "substantial" First Amendment retaliation claim, which could render his detention unlawful.

Watch: Salah Sarsour speaks to Milwaukee community after release from ICE detention facility

Salah Sarsour speaks to Milwaukee community after release from ICE detention facility

Lead attorney Luna Droubi addressed the crowd about what the ruling means for her client.

"Salah Sarsour is a proud Palestinian, and as he told me when he was in detention, nothing will stop him from speaking out about Palestinian human rights. Yesterday, a federal judge agreed and found that the government cannot retaliate against Salah for his advocacy," Droubi said.

Munjed Ahmad, a member of Sarsour's legal team, reflected on the significance of the court's decision.

"It was a decision that made me think maybe our system of checks and balances is working, maybe our constitution is not going to be gutted," Ahmad said.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement Thursday responding to his release, which stated in part:

"There is no First Amendment right to fund terror organizations and lie on immigration forms. Any accusation of discrimination by ICE agents is FALSE. Sarsour is a terrorist who was convicted of throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces. He is also an illegal alien that lied on his green card application to fraudulently gain legal status in the U.S. under the Clinton Administration."

Sarsour denies those allegations. His attorneys say he still faces an immigration court case related to the government's accusations and a separate federal case related to his detention.

Community member Ala Ismail described the emotional toll of the past months.

"I keep crying every time I see him. I still don't believe it. I just keep remembering everything we heard that was happening to him at the detention, how they mistreated him," Ismail said.

Friday's meeting brought together multiple community leaders of different faiths and cultures as Sarsour's legal battles continue.

Jodi Melamed of Jews for Salah spoke about the group's commitment to the cause.

"It is our Jewish obligation to fight for Salah's fundamental freedoms and for the right to dignity and free speech," Melamed said.

Willie Perry of the Islamic Dawah Center emphasized the broader community impact.

"When something negative happens to one part of the community it impacts and involves everybody," Perry said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip