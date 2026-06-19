Islamic Society of Milwaukee president holds press conference after release from ICE detention

MILWAUKEE — After a U.S. District Court Judge in Indiana ruled in favor of a motion for Salah Sarsour’s release Thursday, he has returned to his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

READ ALSO | Salah Sarsour returns home to Milwaukee after federal judge orders his release from ICE detention

The court order suggests Sarsour was targeted for his free speech in support of Palestinian human rights, and that Sarsour has long been in compliance with U.S. law and the immigration system as a legal resident for over 30 years.

Order Releasing Salah Sarsour by TMJ4 News

Following Sarsour's release, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement, saying:

"There is no First Amendment right to fund terror organizations and lie on immigration forms. Any accusation of discrimination by ICE agents is FALSE. Sarsour is a terrorist who was convicted of throwing Molotov cocktails at the homes of Israeli armed forces. He is also an illegal alien that lied on his green card application to fraudulently gain legal status in the U.S. under the Clinton Administration.

Sarsour will speak during a press conference Friday at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

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