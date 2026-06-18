Federal judge orders release of Salah Sarsour, Milwaukee man in ICE detention since March

A federal judge has ordered the release of Salah Salem Sarsour, the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee who has been in ICE custody since March.

The judge's ruling says Sarsour is a lawful resident and has lived in the U.S. for over three decades, and questioned why enforcement was taken now.

As a condition of his release, Sarsour is required to remain in Wisconsin.

"The Court...concludes, on the present record, that Mr. Sarsour has raised a 'substantial' First Amendment retaliation claim, which could render his detention unlawful," the judge said in their ruling. "So...the Court grants Mr. Sarsour's motion for release."

Earlier this month, TMJ4 spoke with Sarsour's son, Kareem Sarsour, who said his father has lost roughly 30 pounds and been denied daily blood sugar checks during more than 60 days in federal detention.

Kareem said his father's health was being neglected while he remained in ICE custody at a federal detention facility in Indiana.

Previous coverage: TMJ4 speaks with Salah Sarsour's son, Kareem:

Son of detained Islamic Society of Milwaukee president says father's health is being neglected in ICE custody

"He suffers every day that he is in that detention center," Kareem said. "He needed his blood sugar level checked on a daily basis, as his doctor prescribed and sent to them in a letter, telling them that he does need his sugar levels checked on a daily basis. It was denied. They told him he can only check it once a month."

Kareem said his father has also experienced severe abdominal pain.

"He reached the point where he couldn't stand up and he laid on the floor from how severe the stomach ache was."

Kareem also described what he called religious discrimination, saying staff made an inappropriate dietary suggestion when the family raised concerns about Salah's health.

"When we asked them about his health condition, and that he needs to be put on a better dietary restriction, they said that he should buy pork rinds to improve his health condition. My dad is a Muslim. That is a very bad thing to say to anyone who doesn't eat pork."

Salah Sarsour was detained by ICE in Milwaukee in March. He was accused of lying on his green card application in 1998.

This is a developing story - check back often for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip