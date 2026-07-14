MILWAUKEE — Balloons, flowers and cards now mark the spot outside Shananigans where Amy Austin and May Daiber spent their final night together before a hit-and-run claimed their lives Sunday night.

READ ALSO | Friends remember two women killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; driver still at large

Milwaukee police are still searching for the driver and a Black SUV.

Friends and family say the two women were beloved fixtures in the local pool community, known for their laughter, warmth and competitive spirit as members of a team called "Pool Addix."

Watch: Pool community mourns 'two beautiful souls' killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

Pool community mourns 'two beautiful souls' killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

Cameron Nelson, Amy's cousin, said the news was devastating.

"It was a shock. Like, I thought, I was just in a dream," Nelson said.

Bekki Yang Amy Austin and May Diaber sitting together

Nelson described Amy as a caring person and a fierce cancer survivor.

"And then this happens, it just shows that life is so short and life is unfair. Like, it can, it can be gone in an instant," Nelson said.

Amy was known for her dedication to the sport, showing up week after week.

"She loved coming to pool leagues every Sunday," Nelson said.

Bekki Yang, a close friend of both women who recently moved to Orlando, said the loss is difficult to process.

"They were two beautiful souls. I mean, Amy was relentless, and she fought through cancer and couldn't escape a reckless driver. You know, it's just sad that you know that we lost both of them," Yang said.

Bekki Yang Bekki taking selfie with May and Amy

Yang and May had been friends since they were teenagers. She described May as a magnetic, social person who always put others first.

"She was that person that was just always wanting to make sure everybody was happy," Yang said. "She always said, 'Bekki, you're my best friend in the whole entire world, and I know it. I was. I know that. I knew that. I still know it,'" Yang said.

Bekki Yang Bekki and May together

Kevin Stanelle, owner of Shepherds on Schlinger, knew both women for years and watched Pool Addix play at his bar. He said their deaths have left a void in the community.

"It's just a tragedy. I can't believe. I mean, I really can't believe it because, I mean, every time [May] came in here, the first thing she did is come up and hug me. Of course, you know, I'll definitely miss that," Stanelle said. "They were always laughing and giggling. They were always happy girls."

Those who knew Amy and May are calling for justice.

"I want all of us to find peace with this, find justice for this horrible incident," Nelson said.

Yang echoed that call, raising concerns about driver accountability on Milwaukee streets.

"If we can't solve this, like, how many more of these can happen, and how many other people think that they can just go charging through our Milwaukee streets and get away with it?" Yang said.

Milwaukee police say they are still searching for the driver.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip