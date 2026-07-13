MILWAUKEE — Friends and witnesses are remembering 48-year-old May Daiber and 49-year-old Amy Austin after a speeding black SUV struck and killed them late Sunday night near Vienna and Teutonia in Milwaukee. The driver fled the scene and has not been found.

Balloons, flowers, and memories now mark the spot where the two women were killed near Shananigans.

David Young had just stepped outside Shananigans for karaoke night and witnessed the crash.

"They were friends, and you know they went all together, happy, you know, with smiles on their faces," Young said.

Watch: Friends remember two women killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run; driver still at large

Friends remember hit-and-run victims

Young described the moments before the crash.

"She grabbed her hand, and I think they were like, 'Let's make a run for it, you know.' And I'm just looking at their faces. They're so happy and jolly, like they're coming here. And they got to the middle of the street, and then that's what I seen — the black SUV out of my periphery just hit both of them," Young said.

Young raced to stop traffic as others called 9-1-1. He described the vehicle as a black, suburban-style SUV with tinted windows.

Reggie Stephens, a friend of Austin's through the billiards community, felt compelled to go to the scene and pay his respects.

"I was grabbed here, you know. You know, just you're not gonna see these individuals anymore in person. You know, they're being your heart and your mind or whatever. But as I said before, beautiful," Stephens said.

Stephens described Austin as someone beautiful inside and out.

"All you could use the word beautiful. I mean, not only in appearance, but also in person," Stephens said.

Friends are remembering Austin as someone who was always in your corner, an animal lover, and a Wisconsin sports fan. TMJ4 spoke with Austin in May following a warehouse fire.

Stephens also had a message about hit-and-run violence.

"I get a little sick of people coming on camera saying this has to stop. It never should have started," Stephens said.

Police continue to search for the driver and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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