MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a death investigation that was underway early Monday morning near Teutonia and Vienna in Milwaukee.

WATCH: What we know about the death investigation

Medical examiner called to death investigation near Teutonia and Vienna in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene around 12:30 a.m., meaning a death took place at the location.

TMJ4 also reached out to Milwaukee police to try to learn more about what happened but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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