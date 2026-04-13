MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday near 35th Street and West National Avenue following a vehicle pursuit.

The chase ultimately led to officers firing their weapons.

Watch: Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Milwaukee at 35th and National, sources confirm

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Milwaukee at 35th and National, sources confirm

A massive police presence extends for multiple blocks in both directions. Dozens of police vehicles have completely blocked off the 35th Street viaduct over the freeway. A couple of cars were seen off to the side of the road and may have crashed into the side of the bridge.

Neighbors and nearby businesses reported hearing gunfire. One woman in the area reported hearing dozens of gunshots go off about an hour ago.

There are unconfirmed reports from neighbors that someone was shot, but the Milwaukee Police Department has not confirmed any injuries.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area of 35th Street and West National Avenue, including the Menominee Valley. The 35th Street viaduct is shut down, and traffic is heavy. Navigation is further complicated by ongoing construction on National Avenue and other viaducts to the east.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

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