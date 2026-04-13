Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting

Milwaukee police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Monday morning.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the deadly shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 700 block of W. Historic Mitchell Street.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was shot and killed.

They say they're still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

You can also send a tip anonymously through the P3 Tips App.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip